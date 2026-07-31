State orders Hialeah assisted living facility to remove residents, shut down after man's death

A Hialeah assisted living facility has been ordered to shut down amid allegations that staff failed to try to save a man's life.

The owner was given until 5 p.m. Friday to remove 26 residents and close the Our Dream ALF on Palm Avenue.

"I'm trying to find out about two patients who were here," Damiana Chirino said in Spanish as she arrived at the shuttered facility on Friday.

She was surprised to see the Emergency Suspension Order hanging on the front door. Neighbors said residents were moved from the facility two days ago.

"They were taken care of, with good food. It was clean," Chirino said.

But the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) paints a different picture.

The order says staff failed to give a man his medications and when he was found unresponsive on July 26, "staff members failed to perform CPR appropriately, failed to use the automatic external defibrillator (AED) and failed to contact 911 for emergency medical services in a timely manner for the resident who passed away."

In April, "One resident was found on the floor alone with a pool of blood," the order said.

AHCA alleges other residents were not getting their medications, saying, "Four months of the resident's unused psychotropic medications were located in a shower in the bathroom," in one case.

CBS News Miami called the facility seeking a comment, but the person who answered the phone hung up.