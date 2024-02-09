Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's where you can watch Super Bowl 58 in South Florida for free

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Super Bowl party snacks from author/food influencer Toni Chapman
Super Bowl party snacks from author/food influencer Toni Chapman 04:58

MIAMI -- Planning on watching the Super Bowl? See below a list of free local watch party events. 

Mayor Messam's FREE Divine 9 SuperBowl Viewing Party
by: Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
Miramar Cultural Center
2400 Civic Center Place Miramar, FL 33025

Super Bowl watch party and game night
by: The Worship Hub Inc.
6199 NW 10th Street
Margate, FL

The Worship Hub Super Bowl Party
15441 SW 81St Circle Lane
Miami, FL

Thirty Lounge Super Bowl LVIII
by Thirty1 Lounge
1931 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood, FL

Super Bowl watch party @ le chick Wynwood
310 NW 24th Street
Miami, FL

Super Bowl Rooftop Watch Party at Sunset Club
VY: Sunset Club|Rooftop Bar and Lounge
777 N. Ocean Drive
Rooftop Level
Hollywood, FL 33019

First published on February 9, 2024 / 12:56 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.