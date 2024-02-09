Here's where you can watch Super Bowl 58 in South Florida for free

MIAMI -- Planning on watching the Super Bowl? See below a list of free local watch party events.

Mayor Messam's FREE Divine 9 SuperBowl Viewing Party

by: Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place Miramar, FL 33025

Super Bowl watch party and game night

by: The Worship Hub Inc.

6199 NW 10th Street

Margate, FL

The Worship Hub Super Bowl Party

15441 SW 81St Circle Lane

Miami, FL

Thirty Lounge Super Bowl LVIII

by Thirty1 Lounge

1931 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, FL

Super Bowl watch party @ le chick Wynwood

310 NW 24th Street

Miami, FL

Super Bowl Rooftop Watch Party at Sunset Club

VY: Sunset Club|Rooftop Bar and Lounge

777 N. Ocean Drive

Rooftop Level

Hollywood, FL 33019