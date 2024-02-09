Here's where you can watch Super Bowl 58 in South Florida for free
MIAMI -- Planning on watching the Super Bowl? See below a list of free local watch party events.
Mayor Messam's FREE Divine 9 SuperBowl Viewing Party
by: Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
Miramar Cultural Center
2400 Civic Center Place Miramar, FL 33025
Super Bowl watch party and game night
by: The Worship Hub Inc.
6199 NW 10th Street
Margate, FL
The Worship Hub Super Bowl Party
15441 SW 81St Circle Lane
Miami, FL
Thirty Lounge Super Bowl LVIII
by Thirty1 Lounge
1931 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood, FL
Super Bowl watch party @ le chick Wynwood
310 NW 24th Street
Miami, FL
Super Bowl Rooftop Watch Party at Sunset Club
VY: Sunset Club|Rooftop Bar and Lounge
777 N. Ocean Drive
Rooftop Level
Hollywood, FL 33019
