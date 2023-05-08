Here's what to do if you're caught in an active shooter situation

Here's what to do if you're caught in an active shooter situation

Here's what to do if you're caught in an active shooter situation

MIAMI -- From school threats to mass shootings, there is a lot of anxiety surrounding how to prepare and cope with these situations.

Experts say to make an exit plan when you're in public spaces, especially places you frequent the most.

Former FBI special agent, Stuart Kaplan, advises that if you're caught in an active shooter situation you must be prepared to fight and disarm the gunman.

"If you can, get to that person's eyes and disorient them. Or take away his vision or sight line, that can be very helpful, anything to distract them to get time on your side either to escape or buy time for law enforcement to step in," he said.

The mental toll mass shootings and school threats create for elementary-aged children are being felt by parents. Psychology and mental health experts explain assessing risk versus reward is key. They recommend that parents talk to their children and determine when the anxiety is impacting mental and emotional wellness.

NAMI Miami Dade County has a program called Ending the Silence, where they go into the classroom and talk to students about identifying signs that go beyond normal fears and angst. If parents see that their child is struggling more than usual, NAMI recommends consulting a mental health professional. They also have resources available at NAMImiami.org.

Dr. Philip J. Lazarus, Director of School Psychology at Florida International University, encourages parents to be strategic with their decisions when determining what's safe.

"Adults don't rob [your] children of the opportunity to socialize with other kids, to develop the social-emotional skills needed to function in everyday society," Dr. Lazarus said.

When in doubt, Kaplan urges people to trust their instinct. If something is out of the ordinary, act.