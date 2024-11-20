Here are some deals to help you save on your Thanksgiving meal

MIAMI - The cost of food is high, so CBS News Miami went on the hunt for Thanksgiving deals to help you save money this holiday season.

Here are the stores offering Thanksgiving Meal Deals:

Publix: Offering a complete turkey dinner for 8 that includes: turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, marshmallow delight, and gravy for $69.99.

Aldi: Offering a "inflation-busting holiday meal" for 10 that includes: turkey, rolls, gravy, macaroni, and cheese. It also offers ingredients to make mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and a pumpkin pie for $47.

Winn Dixie: Offering a Thanksgiving meal for 6-8 people $79.99 which includes a turkey, two baguettes, cornbread stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, two pies, and a two-liter Coke product.

Walmart: Offering a holiday basket that serves 6 people at $40. It comes equipped with a turkey, instant mashed potatoes, instant stuffing, dinner rolls, gravy, sweet corn, green beans, and French onions.

Target: $20 will feed four people and come with a turkey, russet potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and turkey gravy.

Sam's Club: Offering a Thanksgiving deal for around $100 that will come with a turkey, yeast dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, brussels sprouts, cranberry brunch sales and sweet potato mash.

Some shoppers we spoke to say they've changed their shopping habits because of the high cost of food. "I don't buy as much as I used to, you know? And I buy like every week instead of like two weeks' worth," said Ivette Gonzalez.

Others said the high costs are forcing them to ask tough questions. "It's really hard, like I've heard people say like you have to choose between like paying a bill and paying for groceries and it's really real," said Chastity Leon.

Experts recommend getting organized, making a list, and a budget that you can stick with to lighten the load.

Still, customers are worried about all the spending that comes with the holiday season.

"I don't know how doing like Thanksgiving, then Christmas dinner and then Christmas gifts on top of it is going to be like really tough," said Leon.