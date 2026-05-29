Homestead police officer avoids going to jail after guilty plea in 2025 DUI rollover crash

A Homestead police officer avoided jail time after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a rollover crash last year in which he was accused of driving under the influence.

Henry Quintero received 2 years of probation for his role in a Florida City multi-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Quintero pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash. The felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The crash occurred Sept. 2, 2025. According to Florida City police, Quintero drove into oncoming traffic, striking one vehicle and causing it to roll over before it collided with another vehicle.

During a court hearing, Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson asked Quintero if he was pleading guilty because he was guilty and because it was in his best interest.

"It's in my best interest," Quintero responded.

Body camera video from the arrest showed an officer taking Quintero into custody following the crash. According to the police report, the arresting officer noted Quintero exhibited signs of impairment and had a strong odor of alcohol.

As part of the plea deal, Quintero will have his driver's license suspended for one year, complete 100 hours of community service, and attend DUI school.

The officer's attorney, Mark Lefcourt, spoke after the hearing about the decision to accept the plea agreement.

"What happened here is one bad day, and I'm fortunate to be here with him today to rectify the felony charge and make sure that one bad day doesn't affect him for the rest of his life," Lefcourt said.

The Homestead Police Department said it is conducting an administrative review of the case. Since his arrest, Quintero has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

If Quintero violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to one year in jail for each charge.