Help CBS News Miami's Neighbors 4 Neighbors play Santa for families in need

MIAMI — For the past 31 years, CBS News Miami's Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program has been a cherished tradition in South Florida and a highlight of the Yuletide season.

As the holidays near, excitement and celebration fill the air for most of us; however, it's important to acknowledge that for countless South Florida families, the holidays only bring worry.

"Rising costs at every turn leave little room for gifts or celebrations," stated Katy Meagher, president and CEO of Neighbors 4 Neighbors. "This is why our Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays program is so crucial."

This year, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has partnered with 39 nonprofits that have identified the neediest families in our community. And now, CBS News Miami and Neighbors for Neighbors need you.

By registering online, anyone can find a family to adopt and provide them with gifts they could never afford on their own -- and you can even meet them in-person for the exchange.

"It's not just about the gifts -- it's about the connection," Meagher stated. "Each year, more and more adopters find that meeting the families is more magical than they ever imagined. After 31 years of hosting this program, we know it's something you'll want to make part of your holiday tradition every season too."

As of December 1, there are only 290 families left and counting, and they all need to be adopted by December 17 so that they have time to meet before Christmas Day.

So if you want to spread some cheer to a family in need, go to N4N's website or grab your phone and give them a call at (305) 597- 4404.

