Heavy rain disrupts flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Heavy rain is disrupting air travel in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Monday afternoon, according to airport authorities. 

As of 3 p.m., a ground delay initiative was in effect for departing flights from FLL, the Federal Aviation Administration reported on its air traffic status website.

A total of 24 flights have been canceled, 13 arrivals and 11 departures. Another 75 flights are delayed, with 33 arrival delays and 42 departure delays.

Flight impacts widespread

Authorities said the destinations affected by cancellations include major domestic hubs such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark and Atlanta, as well as international cities like Nassau, Bahamas.

Delayed flights involve a mix of domestic and international destinations, including Houston, Montreal, Canada and Kingston, Jamaica.

While weather in South Florida is a contributing factor, authorities noted that airline operations and other national airspace management issues may also be playing a role.

