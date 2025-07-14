Heavy rain disrupts flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Heavy rain is disrupting air travel in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Monday afternoon, according to airport authorities.

As of 3 p.m., a ground delay initiative was in effect for departing flights from FLL, the Federal Aviation Administration reported on its air traffic status website.

A total of 24 flights have been canceled, 13 arrivals and 11 departures. Another 75 flights are delayed, with 33 arrival delays and 42 departure delays.

Flight impacts widespread

Authorities said the destinations affected by cancellations include major domestic hubs such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark and Atlanta, as well as international cities like Nassau, Bahamas.

Delayed flights involve a mix of domestic and international destinations, including Houston, Montreal, Canada and Kingston, Jamaica.

While weather in South Florida is a contributing factor, authorities noted that airline operations and other national airspace management issues may also be playing a role.