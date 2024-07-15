Heat advisory for South Florida with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits, some showers and storms possible later

MIAMI — Another scorcher across South Florida this Monday.

This afternoon highs will soar to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. due to feels like temperatures that could rise from 107 to 112 degrees. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for Monroe County from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to dangerous heat indices in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. due to feels like temperatures that could rise from 107 to 112 degrees. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for Monroe County from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to dangerous heat indices in the triple digits. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service is recommending residents in South Florida drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Remember to "look before you lock" and never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," says the National Weather Service.

Some showers and a few storms are moving in across parts of South Florida this morning. Throughout the day the chance of rain will be a little higher as compared to this weekend due to an increase in tropical moisture. Scattered storms will be possible but later today most of the activity will be steered inland by the east breeze.

The chance of rain decreases a bit Tuesday but we stay hot with highs remaining near normal in the low 90s. It will still feel like the triple digits tomorrow when you factor in the humidity.

It stays hot and steamy the rest of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100s. The chance of rain rises late week and into the weekend.

The chance of rain decreases a bit Tuesday but we stay hot with highs remaining near normal in the low 90s. It will still feel like the triple digits tomorrow when you factor in the humidity.It stays hot and steamy the rest of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100s. The chance of rain rises late week and into the weekend. CBS News Miami