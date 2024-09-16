Hearing held on repurposing, closure of some Broward schools

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Public Schools staff began a series of meetings to determine which campuses will close or reorganize next school year.

Staff members, along with several board members, met with parents, principals, staff, city commissioners, city managers and concerned citizens in District 5 of Broward Schools, an area that includes part of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation.

Earlier in the year, staff recommended closing at least five schools across the district to ease financial burdens caused by underenrollment. Several schools are half empty.

In District 5, staff asked for input on the fate of five elementary schools: Broward Estates, Larkdale, Lauderhill Paul Turner, MLK Montessori Academy and Westwood Heights.

Staff proposed one of four options: transitioning them to a full choice school, where families must apply to enroll children, reconfigure the number of grades on campus, make a boundary change, or close or repurpose the school building.

Still, the district wants ideas and feedback from the community.

They heard an earful from "Grand United PTA," a group of grandparent advocates who serve in communities where there is no parent run PTA. The grandparents said schools in their communities are missing many programs provided at schools in wealthier communities.

Meanwhile, some schools in District 5 struggle to maintain working restrooms, Aretha Wimberly, who leads Grand United PTA, said.

She thinks that closing schools in her community will widen disparities and drive some families away.

"Kids will be bused out of their neighborhoods," she said. "Imagine that. 50 years after Brown versus Board of Education and our kids are looking at the only option is they stay in schools that are deteriorating. Imagine for a kid being told you're no longer worth the investment. (District leaders) promised them some stuff over a decade ago. Now, you've reneged on those promises. You've neglected them."

Tameko Cuttino enrolled her children in another school district but would be willing to bring them back under the right circumstances.

"I have to see that they're putting into District 5 what I see they're putting into a lot of these other schools," Cuttino said.

Broward County Public Schools staff and board members met with 15 roundtables of concerned citizens to hear ideas on ways to make the district's next move equitable. Wimberly's group said they will keep pushing to ensure children in their community get fair treatment.

"We do value the input of the community and we look forward to many more of these as we go forward," Dr. Jeff Holness, Broward County Public Schools Board Member, District 5 said.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn will deliver staff recommendations to the full board for a decision in November.