Health leaders warn this flu season will be a 'tough one' because of rising illness cases

MIAMI - "This week we have seen flu, COVID, strep, and RSV. We're seeing all of those illnesses increase in past two to three weeks," said Dr. Sarah LaRosa.

She is Medical Director at HCA Florida University Hospital.

She thinks we're going to see an active flu season.

"Seeing some cases of influenza already which is a little early for the season so we think it is going to be a worse flu season we've had for the past several years," Dr. LaRosa said.

Dr. Paula Eckardt from Memorial Healthcare said she can't predict what flu season has in store, but said during COVID, cases declined because of extra precautions.

"The flu kind of subsided, people we're using more masks, more careful with hand hygiene. More people were staying at home. Now people are going out to do their things and we're not being so careful," she said.

Some common flu symptoms are body aches, high fever, cough, runny nose, and extreme fatigue. Dr. Eckardt says prevention is key.

"This is a disease we need to be very careful with. We do have a vaccine that, although may not prevent it 100%, will reduce your symptoms and will not allow it to get to the point that you end up in the hospital,' Dr. Echardt said.

And if you find yourself feeling sick — experts agree, stay home.

"I know in the past people just want to go back to work but you could potentially give it to someone else at work. So, it is important to take care of yourself, and staying home is a good idea," she said.

Flu season is expected to pick up around Thanksgiving.