Man accused of spraying victims with water gun in Miami-Dade predominantly Jewish neighborhood, deputies say

A 19-year-old man is facing hate crime charges, accused of spraying victims with a water gun in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade, sheriff's office deputies say.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homeland Security Bureau announced the arrest of Amir Ayesh in connection with what they say are two battery incidents that occurred within minutes of each other in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street.

This happened on May 9th when the two victims reported being sprayed with an unknown liquid by an individual driving a black vehicle. Deputies responding obtained a vehicle description and identified Ayesh as the suspect.

Through further investigation, detectives linked Ayesh to both incidents. They recovered surveillance video showing him using what appeared to be a water gun to spray the victims from his vehicle.

On June 11th, an arrest warrant was signed charging Ayesh with two felony counts of Battery with Prejudice.

He was then found on June 18th in Plantation by the Homeland Security Bureau with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Plantation Police Department.

Ayesh was taken to the Broward County Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged by deputies to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.