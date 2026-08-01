Texas man posts bond after arrest for assaulting Miami's Hard Rock Cafe bartender in viral video

A Miami-Dade judge recognized a defendant when he appeared in bond court Friday, according to reports.

"Are you the guy? I saw you on TV," the judge said to Daniel Ramirez.

Ramirez was arrested following a viral video showing a 21-year-old bartender being shoved at the Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace last Sunday. Police said staff confronted Ramirez after he was seen eating fruit garnishes intended for drinks. Ramirez allegedly later shoved the bartender, identified as Nicky, to the ground.

"I really don't believe there is any excuse at all for putting your hands on anybody," Nicky said in a phone interview.

Nicky said she followed Ramirez out of the restaurant and took photos of him. She reported suffering a concussion, a chipped tooth and a bruised lip during the altercation.

"This overwhelming sense of anxiety has been following me every single day that I wake up. It's a hole in my chest," Nicky said.

Police said they apprehended Ramirez as he attempted to board a cruise ship. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped him at the request of authorities, police said.

Ramirez, a 47-year-old from Texas, has been charged with felony battery.

A spokesperson for the Hard Rock Cafe said the establishment is supporting the employee and cooperating with the investigation. The judge ordered Ramirez to stay away from the victim and set his bond at $2,500.