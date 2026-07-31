Texas man accused of punching bartender at Miami's Hard Rock Cafe leaving her with concussion and broken tooth

A 21-year-old bartender is speaking out after a 47-year-old Texas man was arrested for allegedly attacking her Sunday night at the Hard Rock Cafe at the Bayside Marketplace in Miami.

Surveillance video captured a man pushing the bartender to the ground. The victim, who asked that CBS News Miami only use her first name, Nicky, said she was left with a broken front tooth, a bruised lip, and a concussion after she followed the man and he hit her in the mouth with a closed fist.

Nicky also revealed that her injuries are more severe than she originally thought. She said it happened after she told the man to stop picking through drink garnishes. He was at the business with his wife and family members.

Miami Police have charged 47-year-old Daniel Ramirez of Lubbock, Texas, with felony battery. No attorney information was available as he has yet to appear before a judge in bond court.

CBS News Miami spoke with Nicky on Friday afternoon by telephone, just before she was heading to a dental appointment.

"I am very grateful to the detective who took on this case. I am very grateful that justice has been served and they were able to arrest him. I had worried that he might leave for Texas before this happened. Right now, I have a lot of things to do. I went to the emergency room the other day and have a bump on my head," she said.

"I was told I have post-concussion syndrome, and I am very shaken up from this situation. My shoulder aches and my head hurts every day, all day. This overall sense of anxiety follows me every day, every single day, and there is a hole in my chest. How would you feel if someone did that to your daughter-in-law or your son? I don't think there's any excuse to put a hand on anybody. I think it is awful."

A spokesperson for the Hard Rock Cafe released a statement saying: "The Hard Rock Cafe Miami team member has our full support and we have been in contact with her regarding this troubling incident. The safety and well-being of our team members and guests remains our highest priority. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

Nicky told CBS News Miami that she would probably not return to her job.

She is from South Florida and is a senior at Florida International University with two semesters left to graduate. She is studying computer science and hopes to one day work for the U.S. Justice Department.