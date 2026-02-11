Haitians in South Florida fear deportation despite a federal judge blocking TPS removal

Although a federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. government from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Haitians, fear continues to grip Haitian communities across South Florida and beyond.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says it would have begun deporting Haitians if the ruling had not stopped the termination of TPS. Even with the judge's order in place, many Haitian immigrants say the anxiety has not gone away.

Some are changing their daily routines, avoiding errands, skipping work, and limiting travel, out of concern they could be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At a Haitian restaurant in Miami Gardens, only one employee was working during a recent visit. The woman, who has TPS, says the looming threat of deportation has left her living in constant fear.

"I'm fearful, afraid to run errands, afraid to get pulled over," she said in Haitian Creole. "Sometimes I take the bus to work so I'm not putting myself in danger."

The legal battle regarding the termination of TPS in federal court

Federal Judge Ana Reyes blocked the termination of TPS last Tuesday just hours before it was set to expire at midnight. The Trump administration has since filed an appeal, asking Judge Reyes to pause her ruling.

In response, Judge Reyes ordered DHS to submit a declaration outlining any plans to mobilize ICE agents in areas with large Haitian populations, such as Springfield, Ohio, and South Florida.

In its filing, DHS stated that it has no specific plans to deploy officers in those communities. However, the declaration added that if the termination of TPS had not been stayed, the department would have enforced immigration laws following the program's end.

"I came here to live the American dream by going through the legal pathway," a Haitian TPS holder said. "The thought of being sent back is devastating."

The U.S. Department of State continues to classify Haiti as a Level Four travel advisory, meaning do not travel.

Haitians with TPS whose driver's licenses have expired are currently unable to drive legally, even though their work permits remain valid.

Miami Gardens City Councilwoman Linda Julien, who is Haitian American, says she is working to support the community during this uncertain time.

"I'm letting them know things are going to be okay and that we're advocating for you," Julien said. "We're working with our local, state, and national elected officials just trying to make sense of this and reach a good middle ground."

For many Haitians, hope remains that they will be allowed to stay in the U.S.

"There's no place like home, I'd love to be in my home country of Haiti," one woman said. "But the security situation won't allow me or other Haitians to stay there. I fear for my life."

Judge Reyes is scheduled to hold another hearing on the case Thursday morning at 10 a.m.