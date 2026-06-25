Haitian TPS holders, advocates in South Florida vow to keep fighting after Supreme Court decision

"I cannot deport myself back to Haiti, not because I don't love my country, but it's impossible," said a Haitian Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holder who asked that her identity be protected. "The level of violence, the level of criminality that Haiti is suffering right now. It won't help me. I won't be able to survive there."

The Miami resident is among an estimated 350,000 Haitians in the United States who could lose legal protections and work authorization in the coming days. She said returning to Haiti is not a realistic option.

"The immigration system in the United States is not easy. It's broken. This is the reason why I am in the situation that I am in right now," she said.

Immigration attorneys are awaiting guidance following the court's decision, but many understand the current TPS designation for Haitians is set to end July 1. If that timeline remains in place, work permits and driver's licenses tied to TPS protections will also expire.

"We're not talking about anything theoretical. We're talking about people's actual lives," said Vanessa Joseph, an immigration attorney and the city of North Miami clerk. North Miami is home to one of the largest Haitian populations outside of Haiti. "When it's someone that you know, that you know very well and care deeply for, it hurts even more."

Despite the setback, advocates say the Haitian community is preparing for the next phase of the fight.

Tessa Petit, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, is urging TPS holders to take steps now to protect their families.

"There are steps you need to take. You need to protect your families. You need to protect your assets," Petit said. "You need to identify people who will take care of your children if the need exists, but you also need to fight for yourselves."

Joseph echoed that sentiment, noting the community's history of activism.

"We need to fight. We have to fight," she said. "It's the only thing that we can do, and that's how we've gotten everything else that we've gotten. So how do we stop fighting now?"

While activists continue legal and political efforts to preserve protections, many Haitians say returning to their homeland remains out of the question because of ongoing gang violence, political instability and humanitarian challenges. Some are exploring alternatives, including relocating to other countries, such as Canada, while waiting for clarity on their status. For now, advocates say preparation and persistence are critical as the community faces an uncertain future.