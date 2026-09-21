18 people, including ex-Haitian official, appear in Miami court involving plot to kill Haiti's president in 2021

A former Haitian government official and more than a dozen other people appeared Monday in federal court in Miami on charges related to the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Joseph Badio, a former Haiti Ministry of Justice employee, was brought into the Florida court in a wheelchair. The hearing happened a day after he and 17 others described as Colombian mercenaries were flown to the United States from Haiti where they had been in custody.

Colombian men, who are suspects and accused of involvement in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, sit in handcuffs during a hearing at the Court of Appeals in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 27, 2025. CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images

South Florida served as a central location for planning and financing the plot to oust Moïse and replace him with someone of the conspirators' choosing, U.S. authorities have alleged. At least nine people so far have been convicted at trial or through guilty pleas.

Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, when about two dozen foreign mercenaries, mostly from Colombia, attacked his home near Port-au-Prince. Moïse's wife, Martine, was wounded during the attack.

FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) Dieu Nalio Chery

Badio posed as a U.S. drug agent and participated in Moise's killing, according to the indictment. He's charged with conspiracy. A lawyer appointed to temporarily represent him could not immediately be reached for comment.

Badio once worked in the government's anti-corruption unit until he was fired for alleged ethics violations weeks before the assassination.

FILE - Colombians and Haitians who are accused of involvement in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are escorted in handcuffs to their court hearing in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File) Odelyn Joseph

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette Reid assigned lawyers and set additional court dates during a series of brief dialogues with each of the 18 defendants.

On Sunday, Haiti's Ministry of Justice and Public Security said that it surrendered the suspects to the U.S. "to allow for their trial."

Any proceedings in Haiti "continue to face significant difficulties," the statement said.