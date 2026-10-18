GTA VI is almost here. How you can avoid scams targeting gamers.

The 13-year wait is almost over.

"It's a long-awaited game, it's in my hometown," said Oscar Chiffone."We're excited to be in our city in this game."

Grand Theft Auto VI drops worldwide on Nov. 19, 2026.

The latest entry in the controversial video game series is based on the Magic City and has captivated gamers since the first game dropped in 1997.

"It's certainly a generational event in the gaming industry," said Chris Mawson, founder and editor-in-chief of Power Up Gaming, a website dedicated to gaming news.

Mawson says that while GTA is capturing the attention of gamers, it's also luring in scammers who are targeting users with fake methods for downloading the game before its official release next month.

"We all experience the fear of missing out, and that's kind of the mindset that these scammers are playing into," said Mawson.

Mawson says scammers are putting up fake ads on social media, with links to download the game early if users are willing to pay.

He says don't fall for it.

"When the user installs it, unfortunately, it turns out to be malware or a virus, giving scammers a way of stealing personal information or even money," said Mawson.

So, how do you avoid these scams? Mawson says never click on a link promising an early download. He says there's no way to GTA VI early; you just have to wait.

He says make sure you're either on the official developer website for Rockstar Games or a reputable storefront.

Also, never click links to download on social media.

"You can preorder the game through legit retailers, there is no way to preload or get early access to the game, so anyone promising that on social media should be treated as an immediate red flag," said Mawson.

"I'm going to wait until it's officially released, and I'm going to buy it from wherever the real avenues are," said Chiffone.

Mawson says scammers also often ask you to use cryptocurrency because it's harder to get your money back that way. He recommends paying through the game through its official website or a legitimate gaming store using a credit card.