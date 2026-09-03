Miami-Dade commissioner says proposed GTA VI partnership glorifies violence against police, pedestrians

A potential marketing campaign between Miami-Dade County and the developers of the upcoming video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" has drawn sharp criticism from local officials who say the partnership could trivialize violence against first responders and pedestrians.

The franchise's latest installment, set to launch in November, features a fictionalized version of Miami known as "Vice City." Carlos Suarez, Director of Communications for the Miami-Dade Mayor, confirmed that Rockstar Games approached the county regarding potential collaboration opportunities, though he emphasized that no formal agreement is in place.

"We've had some conversations with Rockstar Games about potential opportunities around the launch of GTA VI," Suarez said. "Nothing has been formally agreed to or approved. Given Miami-Dade's clear influence on the game, we think there could be a unique opportunity to generate revenue for the county while showcasing Miami-Dade to a massive audience."

Proposed concepts discussed by county staff included installing "Vice City" branding on local infrastructure, such as bus stops, manhole covers, and signage at Miami International Airport.

However, the proposal has encountered significant resistance from within the county government. Miami-Dade County District 12 Commissioner JC Bermudez said he strongly objects to the partnership, arguing that the game's content conflicts with the community's values.

"I'm not an anti-gamer," Bermudez said. "But the thing is, this glorifies not only injuries to our first responders, in particular to our police, which I think is abhorrent, but it also glorifies running over a pedestrian."

Bermudez urged county staff to identify alternative revenue-generating strategies. Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz also expressed strong opposition to the promotion plans in a press release, though she declined to comment further on the matter Thursday.

The debate highlights the tension between the county's desire for new revenue and concerns regarding the game's mature themes, which include realistic depictions of theft and violence. For some residents, the game's setting—which mirrors Miami's landscape—is a point of pride, even if the marketing strategy is contentious.

"The game is special to me cause it's here in Florida," said Michael Cambridge, a local fan of the franchise. While Cambridge said he is looking forward to the release, he remains wary of official county promotion.

"I don't know, man," Cambridge said. "Because of what's involved in the game, plus the generation now of younger kids playing, and then it's based on here, come on."