Group of Miami-Dade undercover police officers relived of duty, department says

MIAMI -- A group of undercover officers assigned to the Miami-Dade Police Department were "relieved of duty" this week following an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for the agency said Friday.

Officials declined to identify the officers to CBS News Miami or say what units they were assigned to, citing the nature of the work they had been doing.

"These officers work in an undercover capacity their names and assignments will not be released to avoid compromising their safety," the spokesperson said in an email statement.

.The Miami Herald, citing sources it did not identify, said it was four homicide detectives and a sergeant assigned to a Northside task force and that the probe centered on overtime pay abuses.

It was not immediately clear if the officers were permanently discharged or if the status was temporary.