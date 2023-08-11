Watch CBS News
Local News

Group of Miami-Dade undercover police officers relived of duty, department says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Group of Miami-Dade undercover police officers relived of duty, department says
Group of Miami-Dade undercover police officers relived of duty, department says 00:19

MIAMI -- A group of undercover officers assigned to the Miami-Dade Police Department were "relieved of duty" this week following an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for the agency said Friday.

Officials declined to identify the officers to CBS News Miami or say what units they were assigned to, citing the nature of the work they had been doing.

"These officers work in an undercover capacity their names and assignments will not be released to avoid compromising their safety," the spokesperson said in an email statement.

.The Miami Herald, citing sources it did not identify, said it was four homicide detectives and a sergeant assigned to a Northside task force and that the probe centered on overtime pay abuses.

It was not immediately clear if the officers were permanently discharged or if the status was temporary.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.