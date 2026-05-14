Group homes have been a persistent problem in South Florida, with more cities setting occupancy rules

The proliferation of rental homes occupied by numerous unrelated people—sometimes called group homes or independent living facilities—is a persistent problem across South Florida, with each city setting rules on how many individuals can reside together.

CBS News Miami's investigation into one such home in Lauderhill has found that the owner again appears to be out of compliance with city occupancy rules. The property, located in the 2000 block of Northwest 44th Terrace, has a history of overcrowding violations dating back to a violent incident last fall.

Last October, the house was the scene of a stabbing. One resident was accused of stabbing another in the chest and was subsequently arrested. The victim was hospitalized but recovered. Tenants were forced to wait outdoors for hours while police investigated. During the investigation, some tenants revealed they were paying $750 a month out of their Social Security checks to live there.

Neighbors told reporters they initially believed a family would move in when the house was sold, but the new owner began renting rooms to unrelated individuals.

Lauderhill's city manager confirmed at the time that the owner possessed a rental certificate limiting occupancy to only 4 unrelated people. However, the city issued a violation notice last October after code compliance identified 7 individuals living at the residence, exceeding the permitted occupancy. The case was turned over to a special master, but the city noted the owner came into compliance on Jan. 14, after the number of residents was reduced to 4.

When CBS Miami checked the property again last week, the situation appeared to have regressed. One current tenant reported 5 people were living there, while another renter claimed 6 rooms were being rented.

After CBS Miami contacted City Hall and emailed the city manager for comment, the city sent a new notice of violation to the owner, stating she has too many people residing at the property.

The owner declined to answer questions when approached at her business address on Fort Lauderdale beach, instructing reporters to leave. Lauderhill officials stated that code enforcement plans to visit the property in a couple of weeks to determine if the owner has come back into compliance.