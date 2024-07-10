Grieving loved ones of 2022 Broward carjacking call for more security at Florida apartment buildings

Family of man killed during Broward carjacking calls for better security in all Florida apartments

FORT LAUDERDALE — Grieving loved ones are calling for more security at apartment buildings in Florida after a father of two daughters was shot and killed two years ago in a carjacking.

They are speaking out for the first time after Dimithry Remarais was gunned down on Aug. 18, 2022, at the Windward Vista apartments.

They say he was confronted by three men who carjacked him and say those men have been arrested.

Remarais's loved ones and their family attorney Michael Haggard say they recently received a $21 million settlement from a wrongful death lawsuit against the property management company and the property owner.

His sister, Isabella Lubin, told CBS News Miami that "Dimithry Remarais was a caring son, a protective brother. A loving father to two beautiful girls, a comedic uncle and a loyal friend. Anyone who knew my brother knew he was a thoughtful person who would give you the shirt off his back and do anything to make you smile."

"He was the life of the party and he lt up every room he went into," she added. "He made jokes and he would make you smile. He could do anything if he set his mind to it and he was hard working and determined."

Lubin continued: "The owners and property manager of the Windward Vista apartments demonstrated time and time again their disregard for the safety of the residents by refusing to ensure the property had security cameras and proper lighting in the parking lot. They made it easier for people to partake in criminal activity and put people's lives in danger."

"The apartment complex had a security company," Haggard added. "The security company did not show up."

They also said the surveillance cameras were not working.

"When the family asked about holding a news conference, I said if we can just reach one property manager if we just one property manager will see this and address security and learn a lesson from it, it is all worth it," Haggard said.

"The number one site of violent crime in the state of Florida is apartment complexes," he added. "It has overtaken banks. It has overtaken convenience stores. It is number one."

Haggard hopes to send a message to lawmakers.

"If these apartment complexes across the state of Florida, not just in South Florida had reasonable security measures and our legislature did something about gun violence we could actually do something about protecting our community," he said.

CBS News Miami was not able to reach the property management company. We did make contact with the apartment complex and left a message but have not heard back.