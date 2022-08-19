Watch CBS News
Lauderhill police investigate deadly shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man shot in a Lauderhill late Thursday night has died.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Windward Vista Apartments in the 4500 block of NW 19th Street. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but he didn't survive.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a person who shot him.

"The suspect(s) fled in the victim's grey Hyundai vehicle," according to a police statement.

The vehicle was later found in Ft. Lauderdale.

Police said they have not been able to find any witnesses and "the identity or number of suspects are unknown at this time."

