Green liquid leak at MIA is "non-hazardous," airport officials say. Here's what it was

MIAMI — Travelers were left shocked and confused on Independence Day morning when green liquid dripped from the ceilings and covered the floors in a Miami International Airport concourse.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, MIA officials received reports of a broken pipe in Concourse G, where crews immediately began clean-up duties as nervous travelers tried to get to their gates and avoid stepping in the green liquid.

Greg Chin, the airport's communications director, told CBS News Miami that the valve to the pipe had been closed off to stop the leaking.

Video shared online showed gate waiting areas and hallways covered in puddles of the mysterious green fluid.

Fortunately, it was nothing too bad to worry about. Though initial reports suggested the liquid was glycol — more commonly known as antifreeze — it was later determined that the green mystery was nothing more than dyed water from the airport's AC system.

MIA officials told CBS News Miami that the green dye is used in the water to help them find leaks in the piping so it can be traced back to its source.

MIA shared on X that the cleanup was completed about 90 minutes later.