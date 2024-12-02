Great Elephant Migration captivates visitors at Art Week

MIAMI - South Beach has been transformed into an extraordinary canvas this Art Week, hosting The Great Elephant Migration, a stunning art installation that's capturing the imagination of locals and tourists alike.

One hundred beautifully crafted elephants are each unique and tells a story of their own. This installation is the work of The Real Elephant Collective, a community of 200 indigenous artisans from India, where the elephant population is actually growing.

"That's simply the story of India," Ruth Ganesh, trustee of Elephant Family, said. "People have this deep affection for animals. They see them as beautiful beings, as brothers and sisters, even as gods."

Each elephant in the installation is more than just a sculpture. They come with a unique QR code and name, representing real elephants in the wild that have been sponsored by supporters. Take Chimu, for instance — an African elephant sponsored by actress Kristin Davis, who helped rescue her in Kenya after she was separated from her mother.

"She helped rescue Chimu in Kenya after she was separated from her mother. She's very much an African elephant — the only female here with tusks," explained Ganesh.

The installation has been creating waves of excitement across Miami. "There's been no reaction like the reaction in Miami," Ganesh said. "It's like a great equalizer. We have children running to them, grandparents running to them. Every kind of human being has exactly the same reaction—they feel like they're meeting an old friend."

Visitor Patty Klein shared her experience: "When I stood back and looked at the whole herd, it was incredible. Each elephant is beautiful and unique."

Underwater park

Alongside the elephant installation, another fascinating project is taking shape. The Reefline, an innovative underwater park, is set to become a 7-mile marine ecosystem restoration project in the Spring of 2025. Founder Ximena Caminos is pioneering 3D-printed artificial wreaths made of marine-grade eco-concrete that will serve as marine habitats.

"These are the first of its kind — no one else is 3D printing these," Caminos explains. The prototypes, created by Miami artists Carlos Bentancourt and Alberto Latorre, will be three times larger when deployed underwater.

What's Next?

The Great Elephant Migration and The Reefline will be on South Beach through Sunday, marking the end of Art Week. After that, the elephants will continue their journey to Los Angeles, where they'll be sold to raise money for human-wildlife coexistence.

Visiting Information

Location: South Beach, Miami

Duration: Through this Sunday

Tip: Arrive early and consider using ride-share due to potential parking challenges. For more information: www.thegreatelephantmigration.org and www.thereefline.org