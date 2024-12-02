6 can't-miss free Art Basel and Miami Art Week events to attend in 2024

MIAMI — The international art world returns to South Florida as both Art Basel and Miami Art Week kick off this week.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, Miami will be flooded with people from around the globe to see galleries that showcase the works of some of the biggest names and newcomers in the arts. Throughout the week, Art Basel and Miami Art Week will host a plethora of events.

High art comes with high prices. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the arts on an affordable budget.

Here are some events you can attend during Art Basel and Miami Art Week without breaking the bank.

Elevate Española

Miami Beach announced that the public art installation "Sundial Spectrum" by local artist Jen Stark will open on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

Located between Washington and Collins Aves., the installation will serve as the seventh iteration of Elevate Española, the city's public art program that features commissioned works installed over Española Way.

"Sundial Spectrum" consists of 13 sculptural hanging panels showcasing Stark's signature bold colors on vinyl laminated polycarbonate along with large-scale murals framing the walkway. Inspired by geometry and natural forms, hypnotic patterns will shift throughout the day as light filters through, leaving viewers surrounded by rainbow showers along Española Way.

"This immersive artwork is inspired by the passage of time and the beauty of natural forms. I'm excited to see these colored shadows projected into the surrounding environment, transforming Española Way into a vibrant canvas," Stark told the Biscayne Bay Tribune. "As a Miami native, I am thrilled to return to the place where my artistic journey began and to share this captivating experience with the community."

The opening reception is free and visitors can see the art installation at any time during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

Faena Art Week

Rendering of the installation "Seletega" by Nicholas Galanin. From Dec. 3 through Dec. 8, Faena Art will host three large-scale installations and performances faenaart.org

Faena Art will be celebrating 13 years of supporting the arts by continuing to create a platform for artists that push the boundaries with their practice during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

From Dec. 3 through Dec. 8, Faena Art will host three large-scale installations and performances:

"Seletega" by Nicholas Galanin

"Infinite Faith in a Finite World" by Lyra Drake

"Reflections of Florida Wild" by Magnus Sodamin

Each exhibit will be free and open to the public.

Breakfast in the Park

On Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy a light breakfast and engaging conversation at the 20th Annual Breakfast in the Park.

Located at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum on Florida International University's campus, this year's event will feature Malawian artist Billie Zangewa, whose exhibit "Field of Dreams" is currently on display.

During the event, visitors can participate in Zangewa's discussion on her creative process and the themes behind her silk collages while enjoying a relaxing morning in the company of fellow art enthusiasts.

Admission is free and those who are interested can get their tickets here.

INK Miami Art Fair

Celebrating its 18th year, the INK Miami Art Fair is a unique fixture among the several satellite fairs during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

As a free-entry event focusing on contemporary works on paper at the Dorchester Hotel in Miami Beach, INK Miami has gained a reputation for showcasing an array of 20th-century masterworks and newly published editions by prominent international contemporary artists.

To reserve your tickets, visit inkartfair.com.

The Great Elephant Migration

"The Great Elephant Migration" is located near 36th Street Park, in Miami Beach. hegreatelephantmigration.org

In late November, 100 elephants stampeded onto Miami Beach — well not real ones, at least.

"The Great Elephant Migration" is a herd of wooden elephant sculptures and an art installation that shares a message of conservation and human-wildlife coexistence.

The display popped up during a community preview on Nov. 24; however, the art installation will be on display for the public during Art Basel and Miami Art Week from Dec. 2 through Dec. 8 near 36th Street Park.

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami

Keiichi Tanaami, Ultra-Man, 2018. The museum is located in the Miami Design District at 61 NE 41st St. icamiami.org

The Institute of Contemporary Art Miami (ICA Miami) offers free, daily tours at its current special exhibitions. For Art Basel and Miami Art Week, the museum will include the first U.S. solo museum showings for two collections:

Those interested will need to meet at ICA Miami's lobby at noon with their tickets to join and attend. The museum is located in the Miami Design District at 61 NE 41st St.

For tickets, visit icamiami.org.