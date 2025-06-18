Grass fire near Krome Avenue contained, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

Grass fire near Krome Avenue under control, officials say

Firefighters made significant progress in containing a grass fire near Krome Avenue and SW 8th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire containment efforts

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, working alongside the Florida Forest Service, battled the blaze, stationing crews along the roadway to prevent the fire from spreading and to protect nearby structures, the agency reported.

The efforts allowed local traffic to continue safely, though conditions could lead to intermittent road closures, officials said.

Road closure update

Authorities confirmed that SW 8th Street westbound was temporarily closed due to the fire, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported, the agency added.