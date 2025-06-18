Watch CBS News
Local News

Grass fire near Krome Avenue contained, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Grass fire near Krome Avenue under control, officials say
Grass fire near Krome Avenue under control, officials say 01:41

Firefighters made significant progress in containing a grass fire near Krome Avenue and SW 8th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire containment efforts

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, working alongside the Florida Forest Service, battled the blaze, stationing crews along the roadway to prevent the fire from spreading and to protect nearby structures, the agency reported.

The efforts allowed local traffic to continue safely, though conditions could lead to intermittent road closures, officials said.

Road closure update

Authorities confirmed that SW 8th Street westbound was temporarily closed due to the fire, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported, the agency added.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.