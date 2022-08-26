Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office.

The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority."

The suspensions are effective immediately.

"It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "The findings of the Statewide Grand Jury affirm the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission. We are grateful to the members of the jury who have dedicated countless hours to this mission and we hope this suspension brings the Parkland community another step towards justice. This action is in the best interest of the residents and students of Broward County and all citizens of Florida."

The governor said "students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit moldy buildings that were supposed to have been renovated years ago. These are inexcusable actions by school board members who have shown a pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior, including fraud and mismanagement across the district."

State Senator Rosalind Osgood is a former Broward School Board member who questions what DeSantis did.

"When you go through the Democratic process... it is my personal belief that unless someone commits a crime no one has the right to remove them. It goes against the voters' choice," said Osgood.

Laurie Levinson, who had been on the school board for nearly 12 years, told CBS4, "What DeSantis did was un-American and un-democratic. He doesn't care about democracy. He overturned the will of the voters. This is all about politics and retribution for not firing (former schools superintendent) Robert Runcie."

In a statement, a Broward schools spokesperson said, "as our district undergoes this transition, we remain focused on the operations of our schools and our commitment to our students to provide a great educational experience to all students."

Governor DeSantis made four appointments to the Broward County School Board in the place of the four suspended members:

Appointed by Gov. DeSantis CBS4

• Torey Alston, former Commissioner of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and President of Indelible Solutions;

• Manual "Nandy" A. Serrano, member of the Florida Sports Foundation Board of Directors, and CEO and Founder of Clubhouse Private Wealth;

• Ryan Reiter, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Director of Government Relations for Kaufman Lynn Construction; and

• Kevin Tynan, Attorney with Richardson and Tynan, who previously served on the Broward County School Board and South Broward Hospital District.