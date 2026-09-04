Man injured, suspect on the run after stabbing at Miami's Government Center, officials say

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back at Government Center in Miami on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, they responded to the stabbing at 111 Northwest 1st Street at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's Government Services Bureau deputies then responded to the area after the City of Miami Police Department.

Investigators said the victim got into a physical altercation with an unidentified man, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the lower extremities. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Fire officials transported the 32-year-old man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. According to MDSO, he's currently in stable condition.

No additional information has been released, including the identity of the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.