Gov. Ron DeSantis says that Cuba could thrive if it changes the regime to a "pro-America government"

Florida is planning for a regime change in Cuba that doesn't lead to mass migration into the state.

While in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "a pro-Western, pro-America government in Cuba would be a boon for that island."

DeSantis envisions those who fled the island nation under its communist government returning to help build up business and the government.

"It would not take much," DeSantis said while at Palm Beach Atlantic University's LeMieux Center for Public Policy. "If you just had a halfway legitimate government that wasn't 100 percent corrupt and actually respected people's rights and the rule of law, I think you could do better than that."

"Kids and grandkids will be going to spring break there," DeSantis continued. "They'll be going on honeymoons there. People will be doing golf trips there. They'll be doing all kinds of stuff. It will be a very successful Island."

Last month, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced in a video broadcast that economic talks are underway with President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump told reporters on Feb. 27 that the Cuban government is in "a big deal of trouble" and suggested a potential "friendly takeover of Cuba."

Earlier this month, the Legislature approved a bill (HB 905) restricting government contracts with nations listed by Florida as foreign countries of concern, which includes China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria, and prohibits public officials and employees from accepting gifts from those countries.

The proposal, which has yet to be formally sent to DeSantis' desk, also spells out support for "a free and independent Cuba." The measure allows the governor to issue a temporary executive order suspending restrictions with Cuba if the federal government changes Cuba's diplomatic status.