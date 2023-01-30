Gov. DeSantis aims to shift Florida road work in overdrive

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year.

DeSantis described his four-year "Moving Florida Forward" proposal, which would use borrowed money and draw funding from reserves, as "things we're going to have to do anyways."

"These are all projects in the pipeline," DeSantis said during an appearance at the SUNTRAX Test Facility Toll Operations in Auburndale. "They've been approved by local communities. They're really ready to get going. We just need to put the funds in place."

The proposal drew quick support from the Florida Transportation Builders' Association, the Florida Engineering Society and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida. Allen Douglas, executive director of the engineering groups, called it "vital" that Florida build transportation infrastructure as it leads the nation in "net in-migration."

"Further expediting major interstate and roadway projects will enhance local communities, support our thriving economy and help ensure our state's infrastructure is prepared for generations to come," Douglas said in a prepared statement.

Under DeSantis' proposal, $4 billion would come from a general-revenue surplus, which has built up as the state has seen higher-than-expected tax collections and as it received federal stimulus money. The remaining $3 billion would be raised through "innovative financing," according to Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.