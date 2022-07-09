Enjoy loud music, muffler? Miami Beach could be getting sound-measuring devices

MIAM BEACH - Cameras with microphones measuring noise could be coming to the City of Miami Beach.

The city's commissioners just authorized administrators to investigate the implementation of such devices.

Currently, few cities in the U.S. have such technology, Knoxville is one of them, and Miami is modeling their pilot program after theirs. But the issue of loud cars is not a new one, it's just a matter of having enough officers to enforce and ticket drivers for breaking existing law.

"This kind of noise is just invasive in the home of a resident and we really need to do something about it," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

During Friday's city meeting, Commissioner Steven Meiner shared video of noisy cars late at night, near 56th and Collins Ave., the exhaust was so loud at one point it sounded like shots being fired.

"Our residents had reached out so many times and disturbances and the obnoxiousness of noise levels coming from vehicles," he told CBS 4.

Meiner is also behind introducing the proposal to research the cameras. One of the big questions is, how do they work?

"The trigger for the reading and the camera turning on is generated by the decibel level. So, if you're below the decibel level and you're driving by my understanding is that the technology will not activate and pull that data," Miami Beach Assistant Police Chief Paul Acosta explained.

Acosta sees potential in the cameras with sound readers, however, Commissioner Ricky Arriola has some skepticism.

"This technology is promising but without any teeth behind it, I don't know how much effect how effective it's going to be. And I do worry about tying up our police resources and putting them in situations that will be at a minimum, awkward and if not very tense," he said.

It may take a couple of months for the cameras to get here, then they could be tested for a month, 6 months or more. It's also not clear how many machines the city could get to try out, but busy areas along Collins Ave., Belle Isle, and 71st Street could be at the top of potential places.

Of course, with recording devices, there is a concern with privacy, and another question; don't people have the right to do what they want with their cars?

"Well I agree to a certain point, people should be allowed to use their property as they wish but not when it's severely impacting quality of life, which this is," he said.

During the trial period, violators would only be given warnings. CBS 4 will continue to track when the cameras arrive and provide updates.