GOP canvasser testifies about his injuries during a bond hearing for one of his attackers

By Lauren Pastrana

MIAMI – The GOP campaign canvasser who was attacked last month in Hialeah went to court Monday to testify against one of his attackers.

The hearing today was about whether one of the accused men, Javier Lopez, should be granted bond.

Christopher Monzon took the stand saying he suffered a concussion, multiple hairline fractures and impaired vision when he was beaten while canvassing for Republican candidates in Hialeah last month.

He testified he "felt disrespected" and was in a "state of shock" when confronted by suspects Javier Lopez and Jonathan Casanova. New video obtained by our news partners at the Miami Herald of the moments leading up to the beating appear to show Monzon's accused attackers actually encouraging him to keep handing out flyers.

That seems to contradict Sen. Marco Rubio's initial tweet that Monzon was attacked because he was a Republican canvasser. Monzon has been linked to the controversial "Proud Boys" white nationalist group.

The defense asked about members of the group hosting a rally for him. Monzon said he, "appreciated it."

Ultimately, the judge decided to grant Javier Lopez a $20,000 bond, but he will be on house arrest pending trial which is currently set for late January. 

