Golden Beach police officer shot during pursuit to be released from the hospital

Golden Beach police officer injured in shooting to be released from the hospital on Monday

Golden Beach police officer injured in shooting to be released from the hospital on Monday

Golden Beach police officer injured in shooting to be released from the hospital on Monday

MIAMI - A Golden Beach police sergeant, who was shot during a pursuit, will be released from Memorial Regional Hollywood Hospital on Monday.

Police said Sergeant Joseph Bautista is "doing well" but he likely has a "long and tedious" road to recovery.

The police pursuit of a stolen vehicle happened early Saturday morning, it started in Golden Beach and ended in Hollywood near A1A and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

When the two people in the car bailed out, Bautista chased them on foot. At one point he was shot in the arm twice.

The two suspects are identified by police as 28-year-old Marvens Déclassé and 23-year-old Jordan Christophe.

Both suspects are facing a slew of charges, and Christophe is charged with attempted murder.