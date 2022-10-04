Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady hire divorce lawyers, reports say

Dolphins stripped of two draft picks for tampering with Tom Brady Dolphins stripped of two draft picks for tampering with Tom Brady 04:24

Could Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady be headed for divorce?

People magazine reports that, according to sources, Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer amid "tension" between her and the former New England Patriots quarterback. A CNN report shortly after said Brady has also hired a divorce attorney and that they have been living separately for weeks.

The power couple have two children together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. They were married in 2009.

People reported that the rift between the two began when Brady decided to return to playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a very brief retirement. The magazine noted that she has not been to any of his games this season so far.

In last month's edition of Elle magazine, Bundchen spoke out about Brady's decision to return to football at age 45.

"Obviously, I have my concerns-this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."