Girls Inc. works to empower young women, provide them with opportunities

MIAMI - There is a non-profit organization that is changing the lives of young girls in a big way. It's called Girls Inc. and its newest chapter is here in Miami.

At a recent fundraising event Girls Inc. alum, Naomi Martin spoke about how the organization changed her life. She is now working toward her goal of becoming a pediatrician. She spoke about what she learned from her Girls Inc. mentor.

"She taught me how to love myself. How to be strong, smart and bold and how to never let others push me down and always believe in myself and know I can do it and I will do it," said Martin.

Founding CEO of Girls Inc Miami, Virginia Akar says the program, now in its 5th year of operation is growing. She said she started with one program and 30 girls and now there are eight programs serving 320 girls in Miami.

"When you talk about making sure that there is equity at the end of the day, there is gender equity, there are enough women in the workforce, with access to jobs that pay wages over poverty, how do you do that? It starts by making sure that the young girls are educated and put on a path towards those jobs those opportunities college and career and that's what we do," said Akar.

Girls Inc. also partners with The SEED School of Miami, Florida's first and only college prep boarding school. They work with girls to make sure they reach their mission of not just getting students to college but making sure they walk across the stage and graduate.

"To give every student the belief system and the understanding that they too deserve the opportunity to go to college. That through a quality education they could be whoever they choose to be," said Latrice Thomas, Director of High School Student Affairs with the school.

The crowd also got to meet some of the Miami Heat Dancers who volunteer as mentors with the girls in the program and Girls Inc. also partners with Barry University for internships.

"It's just a community full of girls who are here to uplift you and support you," said Desiree Guzman, a Senior at Barry University and Girls Inc. intern.

"You can see the tangible difference in them. You see girls begin to lean into their voices and learn how to speak up for themselves. To advocate for themselves, to set boundaries that they hadn't learned how to set before," said Marlena Candelario-Romero the Girls Inc. program coordinator,

Girls Inc. of Greater Miami provides free in-school and after-school programs to help girls develop important life skills.

If you would like to learn more about the organization and how you can help, click here.