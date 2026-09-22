Three teen girls hit by car while headed in school in Miramar, police say

Three teenage girls were rushed to a hospital early Tuesday morning after police say they were hit by a car while crossing Miramar Parkway in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, the incident took place in the area of Miramar Parkway and Douglas Road. Investigators were forced to shut down eastbound traffic on Miramar Parkway and southbound traffic on Douglas Road for the investigation.

That led to heavy traffic delays in the area, and police were advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

According to Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss, the girls are students at Miramar High School and are 15, 16 and 17 years old.

Investigators said the girls were headed east on Douglas Road when they were hit by the car that was headed north.

The teenagers were rushed to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Moss said the driver stayed at the scene and told investigators that he had a green light. The teens said they had a crossing sign.

Traffic cameras are expected to help aid the investigation.

Police are continuing to ask drivers to seek an alternate route, if possible, until the investigation is complete.