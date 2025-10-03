BSO investigating death of young girl found near body of water in Oakland Park
The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the death of a young girl who was found near a body of water.
BSO said deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning around 9 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Northwest 16th Ave. in Oakland Park.
When deputies arrived at the scene, there was an unresponsive child, a girl, pulled from a nearby body of water. BSO didn't say how old the girl was.
BSO said Oakland Park Fire Rescue administered life-saving measures and took her to a local hospital, where she died.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.