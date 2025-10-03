BSO investigating death of young girl found near body of water in Oakland Park

Young girl dies after being pulled out of body of water in Oakland Park

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the death of a young girl who was found near a body of water.

BSO said deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning around 9 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Northwest 16th Ave. in Oakland Park.

When deputies arrived at the scene, there was an unresponsive child, a girl, pulled from a nearby body of water. BSO didn't say how old the girl was.

BSO said Oakland Park Fire Rescue administered life-saving measures and took her to a local hospital, where she died.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.