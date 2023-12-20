Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 8, shot in face by sibling at West Palm Beach gas station, police say

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Girl, 8, shot in face by sibling, police say
Girl, 8, shot in face by sibling, police say 00:28

PALM BEACH - An 8-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was accidentally shot in the face by one of her siblings.

It happened at a Racetrac in West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

After a mother of four left her children in the car to go inside the gas station, the girl's 10-year-old brother rummaged through the center console and found a loaded firearm. For reasons unknown, the Glock semi-automatic gun discharged, striking her in the face, according to police.

The two other children in the car, a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were not hurt.

As of now no charges are pending.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 6:50 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.