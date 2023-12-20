Girl, 8, shot in face by sibling at West Palm Beach gas station, police say

Girl, 8, shot in face by sibling, police say

PALM BEACH - An 8-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was accidentally shot in the face by one of her siblings.

It happened at a Racetrac in West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

After a mother of four left her children in the car to go inside the gas station, the girl's 10-year-old brother rummaged through the center console and found a loaded firearm. For reasons unknown, the Glock semi-automatic gun discharged, striking her in the face, according to police.

The two other children in the car, a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were not hurt.

As of now no charges are pending.