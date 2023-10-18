Watch CBS News
Local News

GameStop worker in Broward shoots, critically injures person during fight, police say

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An employee at a Broward County GameStop shot and critically wounded a person during an altercation at the Pembroke Pines location, police said.

According to a written statement, police were called to the gaming store at 11069 Pines Blvd., around 8:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

Police said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

An altercation preceded the gunfire but police did not say what the two were arguing about.

Police said no arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

GameStop is a video game, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer that is headquartered in North Texas. 

First published on October 17, 2023 / 11:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.