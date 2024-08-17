Game Preview: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Preseason Game Week 2

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins continue their preseason on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. as they host the Washington Commanders.

You will be able to watch our complete coverage, including pregame and postgame coverage.

The Dolphins picked up a win over the Atlanta Falcons in its preseason opener, though team veterans quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill were not in uniform for Friday's game. Miami's first-round pick, edge rusher Chop Robinson, was also not in uniform.

The Dolphins are determined to surpass their previous 11-6 record, secure a spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and break their 15-year AFC East title drought.

CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein will provide play-by-play commentary, accompanied by color analyst Kim Bokamper. Mike Cugno will deliver reports and conduct interviews from the sidelines.