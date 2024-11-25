Funeral services held for Miami hero who died while saving sister from drowning

MIAMI - Funeral services are being held Monday afternoon for Victor Enrique Castañeda Jr., a 19-year-old swimmer who tragically lost his life while saving his younger sister.

Victor passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2024, after being caught in a rip current at South Pointe Beach in Miami.

He had successfully pushed his sister to safety, but the powerful waters overwhelmed him. Efforts by nearby good Samaritans to rescue him were unsuccessful.

The tragedy deepened days later when Miami Beach Police confirmed that a human head discovered on Key Biscayne belonged to Victor.

The remains were found on the beach behind the Key Colony II Ocean Sound condominium.

Victor's funeral services are being held Monday, November 25, from 5 to 11 p.m. at Bernardo García Funeral Homes, located at 12050 SW 117th Ave, in Miami-Dade.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Serenity Mausoleum at Caballero Rivero Dade South.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his remains.