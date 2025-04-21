FSU students return to campus amid grief after deadly shooting; classes resume with flexibility

Florida State University reopened its campus Monday, just four days after a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of two students and injured five others.

While classes are back in session, the atmosphere remains heavy with grief, anxiety and uncertainty.

Students like Daniella Streety say returning to campus has stirred powerful emotions they're still working through.

Students cope with trauma in different ways

"I definitely do have a lot of symptoms of anxiety, chest tightness, adrenaline rush," said Streety. "But I kind of anticipated that happening on my way here and as I was getting closer to campus."

Streety, like many students, is processing waves of shock and numbness since the shooting. "It's very somber. A lot of emotions are coming to me… I've gone through this wave of numbness and anxiety, not able to feel much of anything."

Freshman Madalyn Prost, however, isn't ready to return. "It feels disrespectful to the victims and it feels disrespectful to a community that is still grieving to go back this soon," she said.

Attendance waived, online options offered

FSU President Richard McCullough, who announced Saturday that classes would resume Monday, faced pushback from students. In response, the university has waived mandatory attendance and is offering remote learning options depending on the course.

"There are students here, but they are very few and far between and they are mostly grieving with one another," Streety said. "There's a lot of distraught people… I have seen sad and crying."

For Streety, returning in person is a way to confront the fear. "At least I want to take the first step to get through this first," she said, noting that she can switch to online learning if needed.

Students push for more support

While flexible class options are now available, students are continuing to advocate for additional accommodations. A petition calling for the cancellation of final exams next week has gathered nearly 12,000 signatures.

"At the end of the day, a lot of students are coping or grieving, but every person copes differently," said Streety. "Some students like the sense of normalcy. Some would still like to stay away from campus."