From homelessness to hope: Downtown Miami leader inspires with second chances

In this week's Miami Proud, CBS News Miami shines the spotlight on a member of the Downtown Development Authority of Miami. The superintendent of the Enhancement Team is leveraging his lived experience to pave the way for brighter futures.

Once homeless himself, Kevin Rudolph Garrett now leads a 60-member beautification team for the DDA of Miami, transforming not only city streets but also the lives of those who've faced homelessness and hardship and offering a powerful example of redemption through service.

Transforming streets and lives

From improving street signs to cleaning sidewalks, the Downtown Enhancement Team, under Garrett's leadership, is dedicated to beautifying South Florida.

"When I started, I knew about cutting grass, but I didn't know about forming a team. Getting people to work under me and with me and one of the things I do now is I love helping people," Garrett shared.

A second chance through service

He leads a diverse team eager to take the next step in their lives and acquire new skills, many of whom have faced unemployment for extended periods. This initiative is part of a second-chance program in partnership with Camillus House.

"These are formerly homeless individuals, men and women. We are a team of 60 individuals who come to us to perform the work of the enhancement team," explained Liliana Collazo of the Downtown Development Authority of Miami.

A leader who's walked the same path

Garrett has a unique connection with the team, rooted in his own experiences.

"A lot of times, when I'm on the street, I see people that I used to sleep next to when I was homeless and they say Kev, you're doing good; you came a long way and I tell them, I say, man, listen, if I do it, you see me; if I do it, you can do it," Garrett reflected.

"Kevin understands those individuals; Kevin understands where each and every person has come from. When they join the team, he's able to be a positive influence, a positive person to show our team members that a future is possible," Collazo added.

Proof that change is possible

Those who know him say Garrett exemplifies through his actions that a brighter future is possible through hard work, honesty and dedication.

For more information, visit Miami DDA Quality of Life

Send us your story at MiamiProud@cbs.com