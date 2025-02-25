From addiction to advocacy, Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood shares journey of recovery

Before she was a Florida state senator, before she served on the Broward County School Board, Dr. Rosalind Osgood was living on the streets, battling addiction and struggling to survive.

Today, she represents District 32 in the Florida Senate, but her path to public service was anything but conventional.

"It's important for me to say that I'm a person in recovery, for 35 years," Osgood said.

Her drug of choice varied over time.

"I used marijuana, I used cocaine and I used crack," she said. "It just kinda depended on what was going on at that time."

Osgood was once a single mother, a college dropout with an arrest record. She was unhoused, living in her car and on the streets of Fort Lauderdale.

"I live with the only disease that's criminalized," she said, referring to addiction.

Faith, education and a second chance

Osgood credits her faith, church and a substance abuse program with turning her life around.

"It was me having opportunities to come into recovery, go back to school, finish my undergraduate, my master's, my doctorate and then a master's of divinity that has opened so many doors and opportunities for me," she said.

Now, when people look at her accomplishments, they don't see her past. They see her education, leadership and dedication to service.

"Sometimes people don't even ask me about my criminal record or two felony convictions because of the education," she said.

A voice for those still struggling

Osgood now helps run an addiction recovery program, making it her mission to help others facing the same struggles she once did.

"I have to be that voice for that person that doesn't know how they ended up on the streets with addiction," she said. "But when they hear and they see me, it brings hope."

Inspiring the next generation

In addition to her legislative work and advocacy, Osgood is also an author. Her latest children's book is designed to help families like the one she once had families impacted by addiction and hardship.

By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire others to break the cycle of addiction and reclaim their lives.

"I have to be that voice," she said, "so that when they hear and they see me, it brings hope."

