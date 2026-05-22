Iconic South Florida soccer bar preparing to leave Coral Gables after dispute over World Cup plaza use

An iconic gathering place for South Florida soccer fans, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, is preparing to leave Coral Gables after a two-decade history following a dispute with city officials over the use of a public plaza for World Cup watch parties.

Owner Harold Neuweg told CBS News Miami that he is "selling the name and everything" and that the ongoing disagreement with the city pushed him to make the decision, claiming, "The city harassed us tremendously".

The German restaurant and beerhouse had its proposal to host public soccer viewing events in the plaza directly in front of the business deferred twice by the city. Following the second postponement on May 19, Neuweg declared he is no longer willing to negotiate, calling the deferral "a slap in my face". When asked if he would reconsider if the city reached out, Neuweg responded bluntly: "I would say no. It's over".

The conflict centers around the public plaza, which Mayor Vince Lago maintains is city property. Lago said city officials required more detailed operational and safety plans to address noise and residents before approving the large gatherings.

Despite this, not all on the commission agreed with the delays. Commissioner Melissa Castro voiced support for the restaurant, stating, "It is important for the city to support local businesses that not only support this event but bring people to our downtown". Neuweg showed CBS News Miami documents indicating he was prepared to spend nearly $70,000 to comply with Coral Gables regulations for the watch parties, including staffing police officers and fire rescue.

For more than 20 years, Fritz & Franz has been a destination for soccer fans, with fans routinely gathering in the plaza to watch international tournaments, a tradition that now appears to be ending. The upcoming United States-Paraguay match on June 12 will mark the first time in 24 years that fans will not gather in the plaza outside the restaurant to watch a major soccer match together.

Neuweg confirmed that the plaza watch parties in Coral Gables are over, though he still does not know where the business may relocate. Mayor Lago responded to a request for additional comment from CBS News Miami but did not make himself available for an interview.