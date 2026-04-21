South Florida friendship walk brings community together to celebrate inclusion

It's a joyful celebration where people of all abilities come together, united by friendship.

Zachary Sanabria, 17, along with hundreds of participants and their buddies, took part in the 17th annual Walking for Friendship event.

Sanabria was having a blast with his friends at the event.

"Awesome," Sanabria exclaimed.

High School senior Hayden Jellson is Sanabria's Friendship Circle buddy. They've been paired for four years, and their bond has grown stronger over time.

"I see him at school, every single day, he goes to the same school as me, so we have a real relationship and a real bond we've created thanks to Friendship Circle, that's the best part," said Jellson.

Sofia Martinez has also volunteered with the group for years and now serves as a buddy with Dexter Klein, an experience she says has been just as rewarding for her.

"He's just an amazing person. I just love him," said Martinez.

"I think it's important to feel included, and everyone be together," said 21-year-old Dexter Klein.

The Walking for Friendship event brings the community together in celebration of inclusion. Co-director Nechama Harling showed CBS Miami the Friendship Circle facility, a space designed for connection, creativity, and growth.

"The reaction has been incredibly heartwarming. We're the only campus in this community that has a facility like this, with a fun zone, music room, art room, sensory room, a cooking studio, a movement studio, a life skills room," said Friendship Circle Co-director, Nechama Harling.

Friendship Circle of Miami creates meaningful connections through programs and events that foster inclusion, belonging, and genuine human connection.

Since its founding, Friendship Circle has engaged over 14,000 teen volunteers and served more than 7,500 individuals with special needs and it's about friendship, real, genuine friendship.