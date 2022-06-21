Friends seek answers in disappearance of Pompano Beach woman Irene Lanning Xeniti

POMPANO BEACH - Dianna Painton is remembering her friend and workout buddy Irene Lanning Xeniti, who was known as "Letty."

"She lit up the room when she walked in. She was literally an angel on this earth," said Painton.

Xeniti is missing and presumed dead.

On Tuesday night, friends are holding a beachside memorial remembering her and hoping someone will come forward with information.

Painton said what she'll miss the most is "not seeing her smile, not being able to talk to her, hear her say how is my baby today, I love you. None of it, never seeing her or speaking to her again."

The Broward Sheriff's Office arrested Letty's husband Ian Lanning.

He's charged with murder even though nobody has been located. Investigators say they found strong evidence in the couple's Pompano Beach townhome.

"There was a lot of evidence, forensic evidence that we could see inside the house, indicating an attempt to clean up. Obviously, for respect of the family, I will not give details of what we saw in there because they are pretty graphic, pretty horrific what we saw in there," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Kevin Forsberg.

Detectives checked Lanning's car, saying there's an indication that a body was in there.

They were able to track his movements in the early morning of May 21, leading them to the Hillsboro Inlet, wondering if her body was dumped here.

"Obviously some of the evidence we have indicate that he's frequenting the inlet, Intracoastal areas. Anywhere from Hillsboro Inlet south the 14 Street Causeway," Sgt. Forsberg said.

Investigators began their search in the Intracoastal at the Hillsboro Inlet. They then expanded it north to Boca Raton, south to the 14 Street Causeway and out into the ocean.

They're also looking beyond.

Investigators and friends want someone to come forward if they have information.

"When we're no longer here, we all deserve a proper burial, lay to rest. She hasn't been put back to where she belongs. How can she rest in peace if we don't know where she is?" Painton said.

Friends will Tuesday night at Pavilion One, just south of the Pompano Beach Pier. Then at sunset, they'll move to the beach to remember her.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.