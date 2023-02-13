Watch CBS News
That "free" Starbucks drink is about to cost you more

MIAMI - Reward points are now worth a little less at Starbucks.

Starting Monday, February 13th, the coffee retailer changed its policy. Under the new system, most of the rewards cost twice as many points - known as stars.

Members now need 100 stars to get one cup of hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked good, a packaged snack, or a to-go cup. For 200 stars, members can get a latte or Frappuccino or a hot breakfast item, and 300 for a salad, lunch sandwich, protein box, or packaged coffee (like a bag of beans).

Program members earn stars when they make purchases. If they use a Starbucks Card, one dollar spent translates to two stars. For credit card or other payment methods, members earn one star per dollar.

Rewards programs are an important way for companies to create loyal customers, learn more about their preferences, and inspire repeat purchases.

