AARP sounding the alarm on rise of fraud for Floridians over 50, with over $258 million reportedly stolen in 2025

Fraud cases are on the rise in Florida, with the Federal Trade Commission reporting more than $258 million stolen from people 50 and over in 2025. AARP is sounding the alarm because it is so easy to fall for these schemes, but there are simple things everyone can do to protect themselves.

Grisel Muina knows all too well what it feels like to be a victim. Criminals stole more than $2,300 from her through an email scam.

"I got an email saying that there was a charge of 640-some dollars and that if I didn't make that charge to call right away," she told CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez.

Muina thought the email was from Apple, but it was really thieves posing as the tech giant. She proceeded to give them her money and personal information, thinking it would free her from what she believed to be a false charge.

"They say, well, now to finish it up, I need a copy of your driver's license," Muina recalled. "So I went and gave him a copy. They took $2,345. They wiped it. They took everything. Because I had just received my Social Security check".

What happened to Muina happens every day. Research from AARP found that one in six adults admits to answering calls or responding to texts from unknown contacts. Roughly half have downloaded free apps or taken online social media quizzes that can expose personal data.

Karen Murillo, the Associate State Director of Advocacy for AARP Florida, warned that criminals use data from all online profiles, even professional ones. "They're going to use that data, and they're going to use it to make sure that the scam that they are using is targeted to you," she told CBS News Miami.

Her best advice: "If your Spidey senses are tingling, that's a reason to take an active pause and step back, think about it some more, and see if there is something that you can do to protect yourself, even if that just means deleting the communication or not picking up that phone call".

Muina's instincts did kick in, but unfortunately, it was too late. "I don't know how I did it," she told Rodriguez. "Or why I did it, but I knew afterwards, when I hung up, and everything passed, I realized that it was a scam".

She called police, who told her tracking down the people responsible would be nearly impossible. She also called her bank, which could not help her because she had approved the money transfer with her bank. "They said I can't return the money to you because you gave all the information," she said.

This is why everyone should be extra cautious when using money transfer apps or cryptocurrency. "It's hard to trace, hard to investigate, and it can't be reversed," Murillo told CBS News Miami.

Muina has this advice for anyone who will listen: "Don't give any information to anyone that calls, or messages, or text messages, or emails. Don't give out any kind of information. No matter what".

AARP Resources for Victims

AARP says victims of phone scams should immediately contact their bank and credit agencies to report the crime. Freezing your credit is important to stop yourself from being victimized in the future.

AARP has a Fraud Watch Network helpline available for anyone who has been scammed.