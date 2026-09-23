South Florida woman recounts terrifying dog attack as fourth and final dog is captured

The fourth and final dog involved in a brutal attack that left a woman seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade has been captured, giving the victim a moment of relief six days after she says she nearly died.

Miami-Dade Animal Services confirmed Wednesday that the fourth dog is off the streets. The news came the same day Ashley Perez spoke publicly about the Sept. 17 attack and the trauma she continues to experience.

"Yes?! Oh, thank God!" Perez said after learning the final dog had been captured.

For the first time in six days, Perez smiled as she received the news.

"That's great," she said with a sigh.

Perez said she was walking down the street when she heard aggressive barking and noticed an open gate at a nearby home.

"By the time I noticed the gate was completely open to this house, it was too late," Perez said. "These animals acted as pack hunters. They began to make concentric circles and boxed me in against the fence."

Perez said the four dogs attacked her, leaving open wounds across her body. She described the attack as a near-death experience and said neighbors rushed to help her.

"I was very concerned as I was laying in the grass dying," Perez said. "I heard men and women screaming in complete anger, 'I told her, I told that woman, I've been telling her for months, take care of those dogs. This is going to happen to somebody.'"

Attorney says dog owner could be held liable

Perez's attorney, Michael Goldfarb, said Florida law generally holds dog owners responsible when their animals bite or attack someone, with limited exceptions.

"If the owner of a dog attacks someone, bites someone, that owner is responsible with very few exceptions," Goldfarb said. "And this case is very clear about what happened. The gate was open, and the four dogs saw Perez and ran and attacked her."

The woman who lives at the home where the dogs were being kept has said the animals do not belong to her. She claims her ex-husband left the dogs at the property.

CBS News Miami went to the home Wednesday, but no one answered the door.

With all four dogs now off the streets, Perez said she has some relief, but she continues to recover from the physical and emotional effects of the attack.